Fields, Norfolk St. women overcome Howard’s Howell, win MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk State’s Niya Fields scored all 11 of her points in the second half including seven at the line in the final 20 seconds to counter Howard’s comeback attempt and give the Spartans a 56-52 win for their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament title in 21 years. Norfolk State survived a 30-point performance from conference player of the year Destiny Howell, who made eight 3-pointers. After she made six 3s and scored 21 points in the first half, Howell was held scoreless in the third only to almost bring the Bison back with a nine-point fourth quarter.

