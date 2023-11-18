Fields guides South Carolina State to 44-17 rout of Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to propel South Carolina State to a 44-17 victory over Norfolk State in a regular-season finale. Grandin Wilcox kicked a 33-yard field goal on the opening possession for Norfolk State (3-8, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). South Carolina State (5-6, 3-2) scored the next 34 points .Josh Shaw ran eight yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead for good with 3:57 left in the first quarter. TJ Smith added a 21-yard scoring run in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead at halftime.

