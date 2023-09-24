Fields guides South Carolina State past The Citadel 31-10

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 victory over The Citadel. Fields connected with Justin Smith-Brown for a 34-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for South Carolina State’s Bulldogs (1-3) after one quarter. Colby Kintner kicked a 25-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to get The Citadel’s Bulldogs (0-4) on the scoreboard. But Fields hit Keshawn Toney for a 21-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left and South Carolina State led 14-3 at halftime. Fields hit Smith-Brown for a 35-yard touchdown and Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 22-yard field goal to put SCSU up 24-3 heading to the final quarter.

