Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields continues to show he might be the right quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He will try to keep a string of promising performances going when the Detroit Lions visit on Sunday. Fields’ play was at a different level in last week’s 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He scrambled 61 yards for a touchdown and the longest run by a Bears quarterback. And his 178 yards rushing were the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.