Fields, Bears running game deal with Herbert’s injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ league-leading rushing attack are trying to deal with losing running back Khalil Herbert to a hip injury as they prepare to face the league’s second-ranked rushing team in the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie Trestan Ebner will step in for Herbert, who splits time with starter David Montgomery. Fields is going for his third straight 100-yard rushing game against the Falcons after TD runs of 67 and 61 yards in the past two games.

