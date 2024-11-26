Field stormings bring fines for Big 12, SEC schools after weekend of upsets arouses fans

The Big 12 and the Southeastern Conference have issued fines to schools whose fans stormed the field after important victories on Saturday. Some fans even poured onto the field before the game was even over. Arizona State and Oklahoma both had premature surges of fans onto the field. The one at Arizona State took 15 minutes to clear before BYU tried a Hail Mary that failed. Sooners fans rushed out with 28 seconds left in their victory against No. 7 Alabama.

