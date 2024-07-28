Field hockey to have mixed-gender on-field umpiring at the Olympics for the 1st time

PARIS (AP) — Field hockey will have mixed gender on-field umpiring in Paris for the first time in Olympic play. The International Hockey Federation announced the move. The organization has had mixed gender umpiring at other tournaments but never before in the Olympics. FIH president Tayyab Ikram said it was a chance to promote gender equality. International Olympic Committee officials earlier in the day said gender equality across sports was a top priority. Field hockey has an exact 50/50 split of men and women serving as umpires.

