Field goal on final play gives Southeastern Louisiana 19-16 win over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Riley Callaghan kicked four field goals including a 40-yarder on the game’s final play to lift Southeastern Louisiana to a 19-16 win over Nicholls on Thursday night in a regular-season finale for both teams. Callaghan’s winning field goal came after a 14-play, 51-yard drive that took nearly five minutes. The drive began after KK Reno’s interception. Nicholls had tied the game on an 84-yard pass from Pat McQuaide to Scrabby Osby early in the fourth quarter though the PAT was wide. The Lions (7-5, 6-1) are a half-game back of Incarnate Word in the Southern Conference standings with the Cardinals playing East Texas A&M on Saturday.

