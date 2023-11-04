Field goal as time runs out gives Sam Houston its first win as FBS program

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colby Sessums kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give Sam Houston a 24-21 win over Kennesaw State for the Bearkats’ first victory as an FBS program. The Bearkats rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to beat the Owls, who are playing their final FCS season before joining the Bearkats in Conference USA. Da’Marcus Crosby intercepted a tipped pass at the Bearkats 46 with three minutes left and Sam Houston drove 36 yards on nine plays, keeping the drive alive when it drew the Owls offside on a fourth-and-3. Sam Houston tied the game with 3:49 to go when Jay Rockwell laid out in the back of the end zone to snag a 2-yard toss from Keegan Shoemaker.

