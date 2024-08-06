Fickle winds scuttle medal races again, now in the biggest, most diverse Olympic sailing class

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Fickle winds in Marseille have altered the sailing schedule for the 2024 Olympics for the second time, forcing the postponement of the medal races for one-person dinghies. Organizers are hoping to run the men’s and women’s races on Wednesday instead. Through nine grueling regattas for the biggest and most diverse sailing class for the Games, Marit Bouwmeester, 36, of the Netherlands has enough of a lead that she just needs to complete the medal race to win gold. Anne-Marie Rindom, 33, also has a firm grip on the second spot. The men’s dinghy medal race is still competitive. Matt Wearn, of Australia, the 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion, is in front.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.