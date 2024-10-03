Fichardt shoots 61 to lead Dunhill Links as golf’s power brokers play together in first round

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Darren Fichardt has shot an 11-under 61 at Kingsbarns to lead the multi-course Dunhill Links Championship after a low-scoring first round notable for the presence of the two most powerful men in golf seeking to reach a deal to heal the fractured sport. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the financial backer of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, played in the same group of a tournament which pairs a professional with an amateur for three rounds at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. They were seen sharing some laughs and an embrace during their round at Carnoustie. Everyone in the field is chasing Fichardt, a South African ranked No. 462 who made nine birdies and two eagles.

