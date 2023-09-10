FIBA, Manila organizers reflect on Basketball World Cup’s successes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — None of the teams that medaled in the 2019 Basketball World Cup made the medal round at this year’s World Cup. And only two quarterfinalists from 2019 made the quarterfinals this year. It represents almost unprecedented turnover, and FIBA doesn’t mind. In his traditional end-of tournament news conference, FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said basketball’s governing body is seeing the impact of recent decisions to increase the size of the field to 32 teams and to have 80 teams be part of the qualification process for those spots. He says parity is good.

