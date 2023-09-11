FIBA confirms the nations still eligible for 2024 Paris Olympic men’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — FIBA has confirmed the 19 national teams that used the World Cup to play their way into last-chance qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympics next summer. They are Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Italy, Spain, Montenegro, Greece, Georgia, Finland, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Egypt, Angola, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Philippines and New Zealand. They’ll join Cameroon, Bahamas, Bahrain, Poland and Croatia in the last-ditch chances to make the Olympic field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.