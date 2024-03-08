Fiala strikes in OT, Kings knock off Senators 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Fiala scored on a spinning backhand two minutes into the extra session to give the Kings their third win in four games. Jacob Moverare scored his first career goal, Quinton Byfield and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal, and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Kings. Drake Batherson had a goal late in the third period to tie the game at 3-all, Dominik Kubalik scored on the power play, and Brady Tkachuk had a goal for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.