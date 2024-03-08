Fiala strikes in OT, Kings knock off Senators 4-3

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with center Anze Kopitar (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored in overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Fiala scored on a spinning backhand two minutes into the extra session to give the Kings their third win in four games. Jacob Moverare scored his first career goal, Quinton Byfield and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal, and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Kings. Drake Batherson had a goal late in the third period to tie the game at 3-all, Dominik Kubalik scored on the power play, and Brady Tkachuk had a goal for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.