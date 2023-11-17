Fiala, Kings halt Panthers’ 5-game win streak by holding on for 2-1 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play and the Los Angeles Kings halted the Florida Panthers’ five-game winning streak in a 2-1 victory on Thursday. Cam Talbot made 30 saves, and the Kings won in their own building for the second time in eight games. Sam Reinhart scored for the third straight game, Sergei Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 26 shots, and the explosive Panthers were held to their lowest scoring output since being shut out at Minnesota in their season opener on Oct. 12.

