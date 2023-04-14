FIA to hear Ferrari’s request to review Sainz penalty

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body FIA says a hearing will take place next week addressing Ferrari’s request to review the time penalty given to Carlos Sainz Jr. at the crash-marred Australian Grand Prix. A virtual hearing will take place Tuesday after Ferrari initiated a right of review in the hope of getting the five-second time penalty handed to Sainz overturned. The Spanish driver was given the penalty after colliding with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso on Lap 1 of the final grid restart. It demoted Sainz from fourth place with 12 points scored to 12th place and no points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.