FIA says president’s old comment on women are not his views

PARIS (AP) — Motorsport’s governing body the FIA has responded to reported sexist comments made by its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on his personal website in 2001 by saying they “do not reflect his beliefs.” Ben Sulayem was quoted in British newspaper The Times as writing in 2001 that he “does not like women who think they are smarter than men.” Asked for a response the FIA says Ben Sulayem has “a strong record in promoting women and equality in sport, which he is happy to be judged on.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.