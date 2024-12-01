FIA President denies personally ordering recent firings of 3 F1 race stewards

The president of Formula 1’s governing body denied ordering a recent wave of staff dismissals that included the removal of the race director with three events remaining in the season. There has been mounting criticism from drivers over a lack of transparency by the FIA that was addressed when Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday by telephone during the Qatar Grand Prix. He insisted he had not personally ordered the recent dismissals of three race stewards. Mercedes driver George Russell said all the turnover can be destabilizing to F1.

