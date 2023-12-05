FIA opens conflict investigation into Mercedes head Toto Wolff and wife Susie Wolff

The governing body of Formula One racing is investigating Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, who heads the F1 Academy, following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information with the commercial rights arm of the global series. Susie Wolff, Mercedes and Formula One have denied any wrongdoing. The probe comes after a report in BusinessF1 magazine that rival team executives raised concerns about whether Toto and Susie Wolff passed on information discussed in private meetings.

