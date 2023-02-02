FIA opens application process for new F1 teams

PARIS (AP) — Formula One has taken a step closer to expanding the grid after the governing body launched its application process for prospective new teams. The FIA says there is interest from “a number of potential candidates” but didn’t name any. Candidates will be asked about their environmental credentials and how they would make a “positive societal impact” by joining F1. One interested team is Andretti Global. It has backing from General Motors’ Cadillac brand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.