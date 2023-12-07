FIA ends its conflict of interest investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has dropped its probe of a potential conflict of interest between Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, who works for F1’s management group. The FIA’s compliance department had been looking into the Wolffs following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information. The FIA says it “can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.” Susie Wolff is the managing director of the all-female series F1 Academy. She had rejected the claims “in the strongest possible terms” and said she was “deeply insulted.”

