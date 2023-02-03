FIA confirms the six F1 engine suppliers for 2026-30 cycle

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has confirmed the six engine providers for the 2026-30 cycle which aims to use sustainable fuels and greater electric power. The FIA said that Alpine, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, and Red Bull in partnership with Ford successfully completed the registration process for the next generation of engines. German car manufacturer Audi is a new entrant and American automaker Ford is returning to the series. The engines will focus on environmental sustainability with the deployment of electrical power close to 50% and by using a 100% sustainable fuel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.