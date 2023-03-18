FGCU tops WSU 74-63, reaches 2nd round of March Madness

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddie Antenucci hit three straight 3-pointers that burst the game open and sent 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 74-63 win Saturday over No. 5-seed Washington State. Sha Carter scored 24 points and Tishara Moorehouse had 16 for the Golden Eagles. FGCU will play the winner of Saturday’s late game between fourth-seeded Villanova and No. 13 seed Cleveland State at the Wildcats’ on-campus arena, the Pavilion. Tara Wallack led the Cougars with 16 points

