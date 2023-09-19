Feyenoord overcomes 9-man Celtic 2-0 in Champions League opener

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Celtic had Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm sent off within five minutes of each other as the Scottish club opened its Champions League campaign with a 2-0 loss at Feyenoord. Calvin Stengs gave Feyenoord the lead in first-half stoppage-time with his 30-yard free kick past a poor defensive wall. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart saved a penalty after Lagerbielke received a second yellow card and substitute Holm soon got a straight red in the 68th minute. Alireza Jahanbakhsh got the home side’s second goal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.