Feyenoord meets Roma in playoffs for Europa League in repeat of 2022 Conference League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Feyenoord and Roma will meet in the playoffs to enter the Europa League’s round of 16 in a repeat of their title match in the UEFA Conference League in 2022. Roma won that match 1-0 in Tirana to give Jose Mourinho another European trophy. The draw pitted the teams who finished second in their Europa League groups with the clubs who were third in the Champions League groups. AC Milan stayed alive in European competition by beating Newcastle in its final Champions League group game and was rewarded with a two-legged match against Rennes. Milan is a seven-time European champion but has never won the second-tier competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.