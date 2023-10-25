Feyenoord in position to progress to knockout rounds after beating Lazio 3-1 in Champions League

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Feyenoord is in position to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Santiago Gimenez scored twice and Ramiz Zerrouki also found the target as the Dutch champions beat visiting Lazio 3-1. Gimenez also scored twice against Lazio in last season’s Europa League. His goal in the final group stage match eliminated the Roman club. Pedro pulled one back for Lazio with a penalty in the 83rd. Feyenoord moved to the top of Group E for the moment with six points. Atletico Madrid and Lazio are next with four points each and Celtic trails with zero. Celtic was hosting Atletico later.

