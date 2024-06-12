Feyenoord hires Dutch-speaking Dane Brian Priske as head coach

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club Feyenoord has hired Brian Priske as its new head coach to replace Arne Slot, who left to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Feyenoord said Wednesday it signed the Sparta Prague coach on a three-year contract. Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese said the Dane ticked crucial boxes in a careful selection process by officials. He said “A nice added bonus is that he speaks Dutch.”

