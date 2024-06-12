Feyenoord hires Dutch-speaking Dane Brian Priske as head coach

By The Associated Press
FILE - Sparta Prague players gather together on the pitch before the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Prague at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, on March 14, 2024. Sparta Prague said Lars Friis was signed by the Czech champion to become the team’s new coach and replace his fellow Dane Brian Priske who moves to Feyenoord in the Dutch league. (AP Photo/Jon Sup, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club Feyenoord has hired Brian Priske as its new head coach to replace Arne Slot, who left to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Feyenoord said Wednesday it signed the Sparta Prague coach on a three-year contract. Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese said the Dane ticked crucial boxes in a careful selection process by officials. He said “A nice added bonus is that he speaks Dutch.”

