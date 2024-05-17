Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says he will be the Liverpool manager next season

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says he will be Liverpool’s next manager. Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool had already reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros in compensation for the 45-year-old Slot. Slot says in quotes carried on Feyenoord’s official website, “I can confirm that I will be the coach at Liverpool next season.” Feyenoord says an official announcement from the two clubs will follow “in the short term.” Slot’s last game in charge of Feyenoord is on Sunday at home to Excelsior.

