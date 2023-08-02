Fever edge Mercury 72-71, Taurasi moves within 18 points of 10,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Cannon had a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury 72-71 to spoil Diana Taurasi’s 29-point performance. Taurasi is now 18 points away from 10,000 career points. Taurasi, who was coming off a season-high 24 points on Sunday, scored 23 of Phoenix’s 43 first-half points after making 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from distance. Taurasi finished 10 of 16, with five 3-pointers. Mitchell extended the lead to 70-61 with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter, but the Fever would not score again until Cannon’s shot in the lane with 59.5 seconds left to regain the lead.

