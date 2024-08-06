Festa strikes out career-high 9, Twins beat Cubs 3-0 and close within 3 1/2 games of Guardians

CHICAGO (AP) — David Festa struck out a career-high nine over five innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Monday night.

Minnesota drew within 3 1/2 games of AL Central-leading Cleveland, the closest the Twins have been to first place since before play on May 18.

Making his fifth big league start since his debut on June 27, Festa (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks while throwing 82 pitches, one more than the previous high for the 24-year-old right-hander.

“It really just comes down to execution,” Festa said. “I thought I didn’t execute enough important pitches in the first couple outings. There’s been guys on, but I’ve made that important pitch, and I’m just happy about that.”

Festa emphasized the importance of staying in command through the second and third times through the batting order.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher David Festa throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley

“Another really good outing from him in a packed stadium, in a place with a lot of emotion. He was able to slow it down really good,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Came out really sharp. He missed a bunch of bats today. He had a lot of different things working, and then towards the end of the outing, he held it together really well.”

Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax finished a four-hitter, with Jax getting three outs for his eighth save in 12 chances.

Royce Lewis hit a third-inning sacrifice fly and Manuel Margot homered in the fifth off Kyle Hendricks (3-10), who allowed five hits in six innings. Ryan Jeffers grounded into a run-scoring double play in the ninth.

Matt Wallner followed Lewis’ fly in the third with a drive that center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong lost in the twilight. Right fielder Mike Tauchman couldn’t react quickly enough and the ball fell on the warning track. Trevor Larnach tried to score from first base on what was scored a double, but Crow-Armstrong threw to shortstop Dansby Swanson, whose one-hop relay to catcher Miguel Amaya was in time for the tag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Steven Okert was placed on the bereavement list on Monday and RHP Josh Winder was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki sat out with neck soreness but is expected by manager Craig Counsell to return to the lineup Tuesday. Cody Bellinger has been Chicago’s DH since returning from a fractured left middle finger last week, but Counsell said that he’s still been struggling when he tries to “make throws with intent.” Bellinger will not play in the field during the Cubs’ series against the Twins. … RHP Adbert Alzolay is scheduled to undergo right forearm surgery on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Pablo López (10-7, 4.65) starts Tuesday seeking his third consecutive winning decision. LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 3.09) starts for the Cubs with three straight no-decisions following a July 10 win at Baltimore.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.