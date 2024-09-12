Ferrucci signs multi-year extension with resurgent Foyt IndyCar team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santino Ferrucci signed a contract extension with AJ Foyt Racing that will pair him with David Malukas next season on the resurgent team. The Foyt team has shown considerable progress this year under an alliance with Team Penske and Ferrucci won the first pole of his career last month. The deal with Ferrucci was described as a multi-year extension and announced Thursday ahead of Sunday’s season-ending IndyCar race. The 26-year-old is on pace to finish 10th in the final IndyCar standings, which would be a career best for Ferrucci. AJ Foyt Racing has not had a car inside the top 10 of the final standings since 2002.

