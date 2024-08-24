Ferrucci pulls off IndyCar qualifying shocker to put Foyt car on the pole for first time in 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santino Ferrucci won the first pole of his IndyCar career and gave AJ Foyt Racing the top starting spot at Portland International Raceway. Ferrucci is benefiting from a first-year alliance between Foyt and Team Penske. He pulled off the shocking result by out-qualifying Penske driver Will Power, who is the best qualifier in IndyCar history. It was the first pole for Foyt since Takuma Sato won the top starting spot at Detroit a decade ago. Ferrucci will start from the pole Sunday in his 74th career start and said that means “everything” to him.

