Ferrucci, Foyt team find fuel in sudden Indianapolis 500 revival

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Foyt sensed his late adopted mother’s presence helped Santino Ferrucci escape some potential pitfalls in the Indianapolis 500. He also tried assuage his adopted father’s late-race questions. Larry Foyt was all smiles after posting the team’s best 500 finish since 1999. Yes, he would have liked one more shot at the win. But for a team that’s been trying to claw its way back to being consistently competitive, this May’s sudden revival was the best indications things may be changing.

