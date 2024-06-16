Ferrer homers twice and Dorsey is nails again as Seminoles knock Virginia out of CWS with a 7-3 win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jaime Ferrer hit two homers, Carson Dorsey turned in a third straight strong start, and Florida State stayed alive in the College World Series with a 7-3 win over Virginia. The Seminoles have won at least one game in five straight CWS appearances since 2010 and will play Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night’s North Carolina-Tennessee matchup. The Cavaliers went 0-2 in Omaha for the second straight year and have lost six straight CWS games since 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.