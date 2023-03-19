Ferreira’s late goal lifts Dallas over Sporting KC 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored early in the second half, Jesús Ferreira found the net late and FC Dallas pulled out a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Sporting KC grabbed an early lead when Dániel Sallói scored unassisted in the 11th minute. It was Sporting KC’s first goal of the season and Sallói’s seventh goal against Dallas, his most against any opponent. Dallas (2-1-1) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Velasco took a pass from Sebastian Lletget and scored 10 minutes into the second half. Ferreira’s match-winner was unassisted in the 84th minute. Dallas picked up a win after getting off to a 1-1-1 start for the fifth straight season. Dallas has allowed a goal in 10 straight matches dating to last season and including the playoffs, the longest active streak in the league.

