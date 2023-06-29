Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Mihailovic, Bryan Reynolds and Ferreira scored in a 3-minute, 50-second span to build a 3-0 lead by the 16th minute. Ferreira has 11 goals in 20 appearances. Mihailovic also had two assists for the defending champion Americans, who matched their largest Gold Cup victory margin. The U.S. leads Group A with four points and closes group play Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.