Ferreira, Tafari each score a goal, Paes has 8 saves as Dallas beats St. Louis 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored on a penalty kick and Nkosi Tafari added his first goal of the season to help FC Dallas beat St. Louis City SC 2-0. Maarten Paes had eight saves for Dallas. Ferreira opened the scoring from the spot in the 28th minute after Joakim Nilsson fouled Paul Arriola in the area. Tafari flicked a header, off a corner kick played by Sebastian Lletget, from the center of the area into the net to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute. Dallas (4-8-5) snapped its four-game winless streak. St. Louis (3-5-9) had 56% possession and outshot Dallas 22-10, 8-5 on target.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.