Ferreira sparks Dallas to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira (10) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps with Jáder Obrian (8) and Nkosi Tafari (17) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored a goal in each half to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Vancouver (3-4-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on an unassisted goal by Pedro Vite, his first netter of the season. It was only the second goal Dallas (6-3-3) has allowed at home in its last nine matches, including the playoffs. Ferreira scored the equalizer in the 37th minute with an assist from Jáder Obrian. Ferreira buried the match-winner in the 54th minute with an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Ferreira’s two-goal effort leaves him with eight on the season and in a three-way tie for second place with Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders and the San Jose Earthquakes’ Cristian Espinoza. Dénis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC entered play with a league-high nine.

