Ferreira sparks Dallas to 1-0 victory over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira ended a scoreless match with a goal in the 89th minute to rally FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC. Ferreira used an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng to find the net for a sixth time this season. Maarten Paes needed to make just one save to earn his second straight clean sheet and third of the season for Dallas (5-3-3). Ferreira’s goal was his fifth in seven matches against Austin. It is the most goals scored by a single player against Austin and that’s after Ferreira was held scoreless in all three matches between the clubs last season. Brad Stuver totaled two saves for Austin (2-5-4), which falls to 0-4-4 in its last eight contests, matching a club-record winless streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.