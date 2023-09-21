Ferreira scores twice to rally Dallas to 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two of three unanswered goals in the second half and FC Dallas rallied to defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1. Dallas (10-10-8) snaps a seven-match winless streak on the road (0-5-2) with the victory. The club had gone 15 straight matches on the road in the regular season without scoring multiple goals. Real Salt Lake (11-11-7) took a 1-0 lead two minutes before halftime when Cristian Arango took a pass from Braian Ojeda and scored for a fifth time in his sixth start and eighth appearance this season. Arango becomes the fourth RSL player to score in four straight regular-season matches. Dallas scored the equalizer in the 56th minute on Paul Arriola’s second goal of the season and took the lead for good on a penalty kick by Ferreira in the 62nd minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.