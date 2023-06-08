Ferreira scores 10th goal, FC Dallas beats St. Louis in rescheduled game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored in the 80th minute for his 10th goal of the season and FC Dallas beat St. Louis 2-0 in a rescheduled game. The game originally started on May 6, but it was postponed after 50 minutes of play due to inclement weather with the score 0-0. Ferreira is tied with LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar for the league lead in goals. Ferreira is the first player to reach double-digit goals with no penalties this season. Dallas defender Marco Farfan added a goal in the 89th minute after being left alone at the far post.

