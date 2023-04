Ferreira, Paes lead FC Dallas to 1-0 win over Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored in the first half and goalkeeper Maarten Paes made it stand up as FC Dallas edged Inter Miami 1-0. Dallas (3-2-2) picked up a win in its first trip to Florida after posting a 1-0-1 record in two previous home matches with Inter Miami (2-5-0). Dallas and Paes also ended the longest active streak without a clean sheet at 12 matches. Inter Miami joined the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to lose five straight after beginning a season with back-to-back victories. Josef Martínez hasn’t scored in a career-worst six straight matches for Inter Miami. Ferreira took a pass from Jesús Jiménez and scored in the 27th minute to give Dallas the lead.

