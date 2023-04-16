Ferreira, Kamungo lift Dallas over Real Salt Lake 2-1

By The Associated Press
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) kicks the ball against FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored early, Bernard Kamungo subbed in and scored late and FC Dallas defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1. Ferreira’s fourth goal of the season for Dallas (4-2-2) came in the fifth minute with assists from Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget. Jefferson Savarino pulled Real Salt Lake (2-5-0) even in the 68th minute, getting assists from Justin Meram and Brayan Vera. Kamungo used assists from Marco Farfan and Jáder Obrian to score the match-winner in the 88th minute, helping Dallas beat RSL for the first time at home in the last six match-ups. Dallas posted a 15-1-2 record in its first 18 home matches with RSL.

