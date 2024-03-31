Ferreira, Escobar score late, rally Dynamo to 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastián Ferreira and Franco Escobar scored late in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo pull out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Defender Bruno Wilson scored before the match was a minute old to give San Jose (1-5-0) the lead. Houston (3-1-1) didn’t find the net until Ferreira took a pass from Jose De Lima Junior, who goes by Artur, in the 81st minute and scored. Escobar put the Dynamo on top with a right footed kick to the top right corner from a difficult angle off a rebound in the 85th.

