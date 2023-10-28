Ferrari’s to start 1-2 in F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with Leclerc on pole position next to Sainz

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix from the pole position. He will be next to teammate Carlos Sainz after the Italian team pulled out two surprising laps to knock Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the front row. Verstappen finished third pending an post-session investigation for impeding drivers in pit lane. A penalty could knock him down the grid. Verstappen has already won the season championship and is chasing his third consecutive win in Mexico City and a record-breaking 16th victory this season.

