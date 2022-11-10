Ferrari’s Leclerc looks to 2023 in last races of F1 season

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says he will be looking to 2023 during the final two races of the Formula One season. The next race will be this weekend at Interlagos in Brazil and then at Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20. Leclerc has three wins and 10 podiums this season. He’s third in the championship after the Red Bulls of defending champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, respectively. Leclerc, who is five points behind Perez, added he and Ferrari will do “everything to try and get the best results possible for the last two races.”

