Ferrari’s Leclerc leads 1st session of last day of F1 tests

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has clocked the fastest time ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell in the first session of the third and final day of Formula One testing in Bahrain. Leclerc completed 67 laps and was .42 seconds quicker on soft tires than Russell who did 83 laps on mediums. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will replace Russell in the W14 for the afternoon run. With Lance Stroll still sidelined because of a wrist injury sustained in a bicycle accident, Aston Martin again used F2 champion Felipe Drugovich. He was third fastest ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.