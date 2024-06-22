Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz tops final practice session for Spanish Grand Prix

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Carlos Sainz of Ferrari has put in the best lap time during the third and final practice session for Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix. Lando Norris in his McLaren was next, followed by Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull. Qualifying for Sunday’s race is later at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Defending champion Verstappen holds a 56-point lead over Leclerc after nine races.

