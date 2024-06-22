Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz tops final practice session for Spanish Grand Prix

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain prepares for the 3rd practice session for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, June 22, 2024. The race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Carlos Sainz of Ferrari has put in the best lap time during the third and final practice session for Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix. Lando Norris in his McLaren was next, followed by Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull. Qualifying for Sunday’s race is later at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Defending champion Verstappen holds a 56-point lead over Leclerc after nine races.

