Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. out of Saudi GP with appendicitis. Oliver Bearman steps up at age 18

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis, with Ferrari handing 18-year-old Oliver Bearman his Formula 1 debut hours before qualifying. Ferrari says Sainz will require surgery to treat his appendicitis. The team has promoted reserve driver Bearman for the rest of the race weekend starting with Friday’s third practice session. Bearman usually competes in Formula 2. Sainz drove in both of Thursday’s practice sessions but had complained of feeling unwell.

