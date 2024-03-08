Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. out of Saudi GP with appendicitis. Oliver Bearman steps up at age 18

By The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain arrives to the paddock ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis, with Ferrari handing 18-year-old Oliver Bearman his Formula 1 debut hours before qualifying. Ferrari says Sainz will require surgery to treat his appendicitis. The team has promoted reserve driver Bearman for the rest of the race weekend starting with Friday’s third practice session. Bearman usually competes in Formula 2. Sainz drove in both of Thursday’s practice sessions but had complained of feeling unwell.

