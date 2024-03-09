Ferrari teen stand-in Oliver Bearman scores F1 points on dream debut at age 18

Eighteen-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman stole the show with seventh place for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It was one day after he was given an unexpected debut. Bearman arrived in Jeddah expecting to race in Formula 2 and had qualified on pole in the junior series before Ferrari told him Friday morning that he’d be replacing Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spanish driver was diagnosed with appendicitis and needed an operation the same day.

